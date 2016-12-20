Uganda: Aviation Authority Struggling...

Uganda: Aviation Authority Struggling With Besigye Airport Arrest Case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Civil Aviation Authority has petitioned the High Court in Kampala, seeking to join Attorney General as a party to a case filed by former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye over his right to free movement that he says was violated on October 3 at Entebbe Airport. According to John Kagoro, CAA's Director Airports and Aviation Security, Besigye's rights were not violated by their staff or agents, adding that merely because he saw persons with reflector jackets marked CAA does not mean they are their staff and agents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,707 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,273

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC