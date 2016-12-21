Uganda: 2016 - Bankers Divided On Imp...

Uganda: 2016 - Bankers Divided On Impact of Miserable Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

As 2016 comes to an end, it is clear that it has been a year in which the banking industry choked on surging losses on the back of bad loans. One of the biggest banks; Crane Bank, suffered a capital wipe-out and the central bank took over its management.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,618

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC