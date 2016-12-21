Uganda: 167 Rwenzururu Royal Guards S...

Uganda: 167 Rwenzururu Royal Guards Surrender in Kasese

A total of 167 Rwenzururu Royal Guards have so far surrendered to security agencies in Kasese three weeks after the arrest of their King Charles Mumbere. This follows an amnesty extended by government to royal guards suspected to have been involved in clashes with government forces since September in Kabarole and Kasese districts that culminated into the palace attack by the army.

