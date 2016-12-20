Three for volleyball federation presidency
Despite laidback response from candidates for office of the Uganda Volleyball Federation president, the election commission has cleared three candidates to contest for the top job. As incumbent president Sadik Nasiwu leaves office, his treasurer Joseph Odong, second vice president Hadijah Nammanda and former technical director Eddy Okila have all been cleared to seek the office on January 8, 2017.
