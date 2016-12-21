The Ugandan rolex; opportunity couche...

The Ugandan rolex; opportunity couched in humble beginnings

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

In the mockery of it all, we have seemingly missed three potentially critical lessons and opportunities presented by the rolex If the rolex, along with the rich tapestry of other Ugandan food, could do for Uganda what burgers and fried chicken have done for the US, what pizza and pasta have done for Italy, and what Injera and Fufu is doing for Ethiopia and Nigeria; then I would be a most proud Ugandan indeed. It is said that a prophet is often not accepted in his hometown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,389,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC