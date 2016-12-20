PWDs in renewed push for job equality
People with Disabilities have renewed calls of them being presented with equal employment opportunities. At a meeting in Kampala recently, the group under their umbrella body National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda, asked human resource officers to champion their efforts on job equality.
