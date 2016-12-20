Police move to arrest drunken road users as Christmas nears

Police in Uganda have launched a countrywide operation to arrest and detain drunken drivers, riders and pedestrians to curb traffic accidents during this festive season. While addressing journalists on Tuesday, Mr Norman Musinga, the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Commander who represented Dr Steven Kasiima, the Director of Traffic at the Police Force said the 1998 Road traffic act mandates the force to protect Ugandans against road traffic accidents and whoever they find drunk on Ugandan roads this festive season will be subjected to a 12-hour detention to allow them sober up.

