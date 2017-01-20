Police issue New Year traffic guidelines

7 hrs ago

Mr Musinga also warned motorist against driving while drunk as well as carrying excess passengers, vowing to arrest whoever goes against the law Mr Musinga also said that Traffic officers are going to be deployed within and outside Kampala metropolitan areas to ensure that there is smooth flow of traffic urging motorists to avoid being taken by excitement during this period but follow the traffic guidelines to avoid inconvenience. Mr Musinga said that by 5pm of today, there will be traffic diversions in the areas of High Court, Standard Chartered round about, UBC round about and all routes leading to Sheraton asserting that Sheraton is a centre of excitement so traffic congestion is expected.

