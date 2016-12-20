Please join me to nominate UPDF's Bri...

Please join me to nominate UPDF's Brig Peter Elwelu 'man of the year'

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Although I found it more of a work on military scholarship, the book is basically about the operational conduct of the NRA, the 'ancestor' force to the UPDF And here is another: by Monday December 31, 2018 , Brig Elwelu will have been transferred from his position as commander of Second Division of the UPDF. My guess is that he may even be sent for a course or transferred to another UPDF theatre of operation earlier than December 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC