Open Makerere probe to public - Kanyeihamba

Prof George Wilson Kanyeihamba wants the probe proceedings into the Makerere University crisis by the visitation committee to be made public. The nine-member visitation committee headed by Dr Abel Rwendeire was appointed by President Museveni on November 14 to probe the crisis, which led to the closure of Makerere University on November 1. The proceedings of the committee have been held as closed-door meetings to both the media and public, a move Prof Kanyeihamba said is wrong.

