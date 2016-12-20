One Killed, 2 injured in South Sudan bus ambush
One person died on spot and three others wounded in an ambush that involved two Ugandan registered buses and three other vehicles in South Sudan. The incident happened at 11:30pm, Thursday, at Amer junction, 90 Kilometres from the South Sudan capital Juba.
