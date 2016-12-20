Mutebile, government disagree over printing bank notes
A multi-billion currency printing deal to a German firm has put President Museveni, Finance minister Matia Kasaija and other senior government officials against Central Bank Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile Opposed. Daily Monitor investigations suggest that the Governor is opposed to the deal and has listed the dangers of printing the money in Uganda.
