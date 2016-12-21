MPs are greedy, says DP's Mao

Mao said it is unfair for the government to exempt MPs, whose monthly salary and allowances are hefty, from tax at the expense of the poor Ugandans. The Democratic Party has criticized President Yoweri Museveni for assenting to the Income Tax Bill 2016, exempting MPs' allowances from taxation.

