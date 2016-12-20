Malaria deaths on the rise- WHO report

Malaria deaths on the rise- WHO report

Friday Read more: New Vision

However, the Health Ministry's Acting Director General, Prof.Anthony Mbonye attributed the ugly statistic to an outbreak that occurred during the period in review . Despite Uganda's aggressive campaigns towards control and prevention of malaria over the years, the 2016 World Malaria Report shows that the number of people dying of the largely curable condition went up by a total of 179 people in the just one year from 5,921 in 2014 to 6100 in 2015.

Chicago, IL

