Makerere should not witness any more strike'

In his Christmas sermon, Bishop Erwau says religious leaders need to pray to God to end the spirit of strikes that has paralyzed the public institution. The Anglican bishop of Soroti dioceses George William Erwau has dedicated this year's Christmas Day prayers to Makerere University: that it should not witness any more strikes.

Chicago, IL

