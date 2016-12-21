Invest in agriculture, not oil govern...

Invest in agriculture, not oil government tells Ugandans in the Diaspora

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- Ugandans living and working in the diaspora have been advised to invest their hard earned money in agriculture because it's inexhaustible unlike oil. The 9th Home is Best Summit was themed: Diaspora Investment a Bridge to Middle Income' with the main objective to mobilise Ugandans in the diaspora to invest back home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
  1. Climate Change
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Serena Williams
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,451,931

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC