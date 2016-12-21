Invest in agriculture, not oil government tells Ugandans in the Diaspora
Kampala- Ugandans living and working in the diaspora have been advised to invest their hard earned money in agriculture because it's inexhaustible unlike oil. The 9th Home is Best Summit was themed: Diaspora Investment a Bridge to Middle Income' with the main objective to mobilise Ugandans in the diaspora to invest back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC