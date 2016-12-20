Gulu to close juvenile remand home

Gulu to close juvenile remand home

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Daily Monitor

Gulu. Gulu District local government is set to close Gulu Remand Home over inadequate funding. The district chairperson, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, said they can no longer run the remand home since they have no food to feed the juveniles.

