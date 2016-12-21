Government should interface, not interfere with civil society work in northern Uganda
According to USAIDUganda, available demographic data on northern Uganda population trends indicate growth from 2,840,681 in 1991 to present estimate at 6,676,700 Stakeholders, including government, should embrace this new development approach that promotes interface rather than interference with one another for maximum engagements within defined frameworks. And that all CSOs as partners to government in development should be mapped for effective convergence and concertation of efforts and Usaid funding to CSOs should be based on organisational capacity and competencies and not on traditions of excluding non-partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC