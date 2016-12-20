Government short of 60,000 teachers
Mr James Tweheyo, Unatu general secretary, on Thursday wondered how teaching and learning would improve with most of the schools, especially in the northern and eastern regions, still understaffed Mr James Tweheyo, the Uganda National Teachers' Union general secretary, on Thursday wondered how teaching and learning would improve with most of the schools, especially in the northern and eastern regions, still understaffed. According to a list by the Education ministry, various education institutions do not have adequate staff, including teachers, tutors, academic registrars, lecturers, cooks, nurses and librarians.
