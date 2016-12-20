Flight engineer finds his 'wings' on ...

Flight engineer finds his 'wings' on farm

It is only after I was defrauded of my retirement benefits through trickery in dubious projects on my return to Uganda that I embarked on serious farming in Luweero District Edward Kiwanuka Zaake was conned of his life savings in several dubious "investment" scheme. But when he tried farming, he did not look back.

Chicago, IL

