Entrepreneur appointed head of UNAA Causes
Mr Serumaga will lead a team of about 15 people spread over different committees through the association's conventions and activities A faction of Ugandans in North America under their umbrella UNAA Causes, have appointed Mr James Serumaga, the chairman board of directors. Education Background: Kyambogo College 1980, Kampala Secondary School 1983, Wentworth Institute of Technology where he graduated with a diploma in Telecommunications.
