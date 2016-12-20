Egyptian President Makes First Visit To Uganda
ENTEBBE, UGANDA, Dec 20 -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has held talks here with his visiting Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on a wide range of issues, including security and trade. President el-Sisi, making his first visit to Uganda since he assumed office two years ago, held talks with his host here Sunday, followed by an expanded meeting which included the two countries' officials.
