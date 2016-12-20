Egyptian President Makes First Visit ...

Egyptian President Makes First Visit To Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

ENTEBBE, UGANDA, Dec 20 -- Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has held talks here with his visiting Egyptian counterpart, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on a wide range of issues, including security and trade. President el-Sisi, making his first visit to Uganda since he assumed office two years ago, held talks with his host here Sunday, followed by an expanded meeting which included the two countries' officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC