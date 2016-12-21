East Africa: U.S Mission Gives Uganda U.S. $40 Million for Refugees
United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was in Uganda recently and met South Sudanese refugees at Pagirinya refugee settlement in Adjumani, Uganda. The US has boosted efforts to feed the refugees.
