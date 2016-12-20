Digitization is a core part of Standard Chartered Bank's strategy
During a recent visit to Uganda, Karen Fawcett, the Standard Chartered Group, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking spoke to the New Visions, Samuel Sanya about the banks strategies to increase its revenues Standard Chartered Bank has restructured its operations to be lean focused, innovative, and prepared for growth. During a recent visit to Uganda, Karen Fawcett, the Standard Chartered Group, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking spoke to the New Visions, Samuel Sanya about the banks strategies to increase its revenues, customer service and cut its cost to income ratios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08)
|Dec 15
|Anonymous
|68
|Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis...
|Nov '16
|madaku
|1
|Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl...
|Oct '16
|madaku
|1
|Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-...
|Oct '16
|Imprtnrd
|3
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj...
|Aug '16
|Petra Posta
|1
|Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162
|Aug '16
|csgovip
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC