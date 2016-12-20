Digitization is a core part of Standard Chartered Bank's strategy

During a recent visit to Uganda, Karen Fawcett, the Standard Chartered Group, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking spoke to the New Visions, Samuel Sanya about the banks strategies to increase its revenues Standard Chartered Bank has restructured its operations to be lean focused, innovative, and prepared for growth. During a recent visit to Uganda, Karen Fawcett, the Standard Chartered Group, Chief Executive Officer - Retail Banking spoke to the New Visions, Samuel Sanya about the banks strategies to increase its revenues, customer service and cut its cost to income ratios.

