Deputy Headteacher (Academic) - " Pri...

Deputy Headteacher (Academic) - " Primary SectionUgandaIf you are...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Educational Supplement

Rainbow International School, Kampala is a 2 – 18 co-educational day and boarding school serving a mixture of expatriate and Ugandan families based in Kampala, Uganda and East Africa. Rainbow is an established International School following the English curriculum and is an associate member of COBIS – the Council of British International Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC