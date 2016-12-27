Chicago filmmaker David Steiner killed in Uganda bus crash
Chicago documentary filmmaker David J. Steiner was killed Monday in a bus crash in rural Uganda, a wreck that also injured his son and an Englewood teen who was traveling with them, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting. Steiner, 51, had spent more than a week in the East African nation, filming a documentary about a pair of Sudanese boys he and his son, Itamar, had befriended while the teens were in school together in Israel, Steiner's fianceA©, Diane Silverberg, said Monday evening.
Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
