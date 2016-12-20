Archbishop Ntagali welcomes land probe

Archbishop Ntagali welcomes land probe

The Church of Uganda archbishop Stanley Ntagali , has welcomed a decision by President Yoweri Museveni to set up a commission of inquiry into the operations of the land sector. "We thank the President for putting in place that commission [of inquiry]," Ntagali stated as he delivered the Christmas homily at All Saints Cathedral, in Kampala on Sunday.

