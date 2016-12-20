Ambulancedeployment 633x393
To access the services, the public will call the Police toll free lines 999 or 122 who then will notify the ambulance staff to dispatch from the different stations to the emergence location. The Ministry of Health, through the Uganda National Ambulance Service has deployed, on standby, a fleet of fully equipped and staffed ambulances along the major routes leading into and out of Kampala City.
