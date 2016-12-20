25121christmas5 633x393

25121christmas5 633x393

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Delivering his Christmas's homily at St. Peters Catholic Church Nsambya, the 90-year- old Cardinal, said Ugandans should respect the rule of law and the constitution in order to solve major problems facing the country. "Effective rule of law helps to fight corruption, alleviate poverty, improve public health and education, and protect people from injustices and dangers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,333

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC