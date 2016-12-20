25121christmas5 633x393
Delivering his Christmas's homily at St. Peters Catholic Church Nsambya, the 90-year- old Cardinal, said Ugandans should respect the rule of law and the constitution in order to solve major problems facing the country. "Effective rule of law helps to fight corruption, alleviate poverty, improve public health and education, and protect people from injustices and dangers.
