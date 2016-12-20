2016 renewed Museveni, Besigye rivalry as Ugandans chose leaders
Generally, politics in 2016 has been defined at least on the surface by a demonstration of who is in control by those in charge of the State machinery. The army and police, for example, appear to be at the forefront to quell any sign of dissent against the incumbent, whether real or perceived, Stephen Kafeero writes.
