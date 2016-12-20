2016 memorable moments in arts

2016 memorable moments in arts

National Theatre hanging in balance One of the issues that got artistes speaking in strong words is the reported sale of Uganda National Cultural Centre, or the National Theatre, in which they put the theatre's director, Francis Ojede, on the spot. This was after he launched a grand plan in which he divulged plans to put a new face and expansion of the 57-year-old arts facility.

