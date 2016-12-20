2016 flash back: Elections, Nyanzi's ...

2016 flash back: Elections, Nyanzi's nudity, Muhanga's goats, Museveni's roadside call

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Vision

In one of the rare occasions, President Museveni's motorcade came to a halt on the Mbarara Isingiro highway, chair was placed metres away from the nearest vehicle or human being and he made the call. Dr. Stella Nyanzi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Tension at Congo Border in West Nile (May '08) Dec 15 Anonymous 68
News Uganda: Grass-Thatched Houses in Arua Irk Minis... Nov '16 madaku 1
News Rather than criticise and riot, pray for the cl... Oct '16 madaku 1
News Turnbull MP Stuart Robert's close ties to anti-... Oct '16 Imprtnrd 3
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Brexit casts doubt over Uganda development proj... Aug '16 Petra Posta 1
News Morrisonrwakakamba 162x162 Aug '16 csgovip 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,256

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC