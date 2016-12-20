17-year-old boy dies in prison
A 17-year-old boy has been found dead in Soroti government prison where he was reportedly remanded on November 30, 2016 on allegations of being idle and disorderly. Mr Justin Etengu Akamu, the uncle to the deceased Tom Obila said he was arrested on November 28 on allegations of being idle and disorderly.
