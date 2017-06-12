Letter: No thank you, governor

Dear Sir: Dr John Freeman, the Honourable Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands, apparently thinks that my personal complaints and my expression of our people's discontent with the current attorney general and the obstinate, oppressive and damaging manner that she has routinely employed in the exercise of her official duties, is some kind of request from me to meet with Governor Freeman. Nothing could be further from the truth.

