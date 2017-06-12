Letter: No thank you, governor

Letter: No thank you, governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Dr John Freeman, the Honourable Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands, apparently thinks that my personal complaints and my expression of our people's discontent with the current attorney general and the obstinate, oppressive and damaging manner that she has routinely employed in the exercise of her official duties, is some kind of request from me to meet with Governor Freeman. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC