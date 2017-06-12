Letter: From the Governor of the Turk...

Letter: From the Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: My attention has been drawn to a letter published by you on 7 June, which purports to be from a person named Edith Delancey. I have already indicated publicly that I would be ready to meet Ms Delancey if she does indeed exist, but that it is not my practice to respond to letters written under a pseudonym.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC