Letter: Expectations in the Turks and...

Letter: Expectations in the Turks and Caicos Islands

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: Shortly after the December 2016 general elections, I ran into a good friend of mine who happens to be a high ranking Peoples Democratic Movement official in the front of the CIBC First Caribbean Bank in Grace Bay. As we were catching up, my friend boasted to me about how their government would be in office for the next 8 to 12 years minimum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC