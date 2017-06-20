Anderson artist giving new life to an...

Anderson artist giving new life to animal skulls, one bead at a time

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Cincinnati.com

Anderson artist giving new life to animal skulls, one bead at a time Anderson Township based artist is gaining exposure as she explores her new passion, beaded skull art. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2017/06/20/did-she-discover-her-passion-skull-art/411505001/ Anderson Township artist Maria D'Souza and her husband/manager Scott Wells at the Art Design Consultants gallery where a few of her beaded skull art pieces are available for viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC