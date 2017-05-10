Turks and Caicos signs on to CARICOM ...

Turks and Caicos signs on to CARICOM Advance Passenger Information System

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Ministry of Border Control and Employment, Sean Astwood , and US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, Linda Taglialetela BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Deputy premier and minister with responsibilities for the ministry of border control and employment, Sean Astwood, led a delegation from the Turks and Caicos Islands to Bridgetown, Barbados, for the signing of the Caribbean Community Advance Passenger Information System with the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC