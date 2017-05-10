Turks and Caicos signs on to CARICOM Advance Passenger Information System

Ministry of Border Control and Employment, Sean Astwood , and US Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, Linda Taglialetela BRIDGETOWN, Barbados -- Deputy premier and minister with responsibilities for the ministry of border control and employment, Sean Astwood, led a delegation from the Turks and Caicos Islands to Bridgetown, Barbados, for the signing of the Caribbean Community Advance Passenger Information System with the United States.

