TCI wants CARICOM to maintain unified position on de-risking

The Turks and Caicos Islands has appealed to Caribbean Community countries to continue to main a united position on the issue of de-risking and the loss of corresponding banking relationships .Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who came to power in this Overseas British Territory last December, said that she is aware that the 15-member regional integration movement has been looking at the entire issue of de-risking. "What we find in the Turks and Caicos Islands is an attempt to de-risk entire sectors and that is not the way to go.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.