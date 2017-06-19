TCI wants CARICOM to maintain unified...

TCI wants CARICOM to maintain unified position on de-risking

Friday May 26 Read more: Jamaica Observer

The Turks and Caicos Islands has appealed to Caribbean Community countries to continue to main a united position on the issue of de-risking and the loss of corresponding banking relationships .Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, who came to power in this Overseas British Territory last December, said that she is aware that the 15-member regional integration movement has been looking at the entire issue of de-risking. "What we find in the Turks and Caicos Islands is an attempt to de-risk entire sectors and that is not the way to go.

Chicago, IL

