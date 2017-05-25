Plans Underway To Host 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, The ...
Basseterre, St. Kitts : Plans are in train to host the 42nd Regional Conference of the Caribbean, the Americas and the Atlantic Region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association , which will be held in St. Kitts at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort during the period June 16-24, 2017, under the theme "Enhancing Democracy through the Use of the Parliamentary System and the Media".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Joe
|1
|Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11)
|Jul '13
|Barry Williams
|5
|Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|antbasic
|4
|Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13)
|Apr '13
|Don from Canada
|4
|Do you know God's name? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Pauline
|1
|muslim (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|hgfd
|1
|The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10)
|Jan '13
|mrogmann
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC