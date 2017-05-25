Looking Back: 10 Things to Know About Hurricane Ike

Lasting from September 1-14, 2008, Hurricane Ike caused extensive damage and many deaths across portions of the Caribbean and along the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. It reached its peak intensity as a Category 4 hurricane over the open waters of the central Atlantic, directly impacting the Turks and Caicos Islands and Great Inagua Island in the southeastern Bahamas before affecting much of Cuba.

