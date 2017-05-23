GK sells Trident stake to former part...

GK sells Trident stake to former partners

Wednesday May 10

GraceKennedy has exited its decade-old investment in Trident, a general insurer based in Barbados, and is reporting a gain from the sale of its 30 per cent stake in a deal finalised on Monday. The conglomerate sold its share in Trident for $56 million or just over BBd$800,000 to existing shareholders Leo Leacock & Company Limited and Asjam Holdings Limited, Group CEO Don Wehby told Gleaner Business .

Chicago, IL

