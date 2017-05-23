Frits Hannenberg has been named General Manager at The Shore Club in...

The Shore Club Shore Club Beach, Grace Bay, TKCA 1ZZ Turks and Caicos Islands Tollfree: 1.888.808.9488 Phone: 1.649.339.8000 Visit Website Frits Hannenberg, an accomplished hospitality veteran with over 15 years of luxury resorts and hotel experience, has been named General Manager of The Shore Club Turks and Caicos. The Shore Club opened its doors in December 2016 as the first development on Long Bay Beach with 106 suites, four food and beverage outlets, three pools, and event space, on 820 feet of oceanfront.

