Bartlett joins CDB discussion on tourism industry reform

Wednesday May 24

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett is to join leading Caribbean experts in tourism at the 47th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank today, where they will discuss key issues in advancing economic growth in the Caribbean, including regional productivity and tourism industry reform.The meeting is being held in the Turks and Caicos Islands from May 24-25. While there, at the invitation of CDB President Dr William Warren Smith, Bartlett will participate in a panel discussion on 'Tourism Industry Reform: Strategies for Enhanced Economic Impact', of which he believes Jamaica is already poised to benefit.

Chicago, IL

