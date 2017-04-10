Open response to Turks and Caicos Isl...

Open response to Turks and Caicos Islands governor

Dear Governor Freeman, Attacking the messenger and denying the message without proper investigation is routine operating procedure for the British FCO. Turks & Caicos Islanders are familiar with this FCO tactic and David Moore's comments are typical of the FCO by accusing a TCI citizen of "attacking TCI public officials" for commenting or identifying government malfeasance.

