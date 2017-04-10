OLINT investors unhappy with small pa...

OLINT investors unhappy with small payout

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Gleaner

At least one investor in failed ponzi scheme OLINT is expressing disappointment at the payout made by the fund set up to compensate victims. The scheme was started by David Smith in Jamaica in 2005 then operations were later moved to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,768 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC