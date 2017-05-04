Letter: St Vincent's 2016 tourism num...

Letter: St Vincent's 2016 tourism numbers are nothing to brag about

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: The construction of Argyle International Airport , which began operating on February 14, 2017, was premised on a 2005 assertion made by the prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines , the Honourable Dr Ralph E. Gonsalves, that "Our country's tourism potential would not be fully realised unless we build an international airport. And tourism is likely to be our main foreign exchange earner for a long time to come."

