Commentary: Needed: A code of ethics for hospitality entertainers?
By Oliver Mills Throughout the Caribbean, the hospitality industry is regarded more than ever as one of the main revenue earners, and employment providers. Some countries take this for granted, as they have experienced the service sector to a greater extent than others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Joe
|1
|Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11)
|Jul '13
|Barry Williams
|5
|Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12)
|Jun '13
|antbasic
|4
|Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13)
|Apr '13
|Don from Canada
|4
|Do you know God's name? (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Pauline
|1
|muslim (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|hgfd
|1
|The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10)
|Jan '13
|mrogmann
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC