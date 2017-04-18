Commentary: Needed: A code of ethics ...

Commentary: Needed: A code of ethics for hospitality entertainers?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By Oliver Mills Throughout the Caribbean, the hospitality industry is regarded more than ever as one of the main revenue earners, and employment providers. Some countries take this for granted, as they have experienced the service sector to a greater extent than others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC