Passengers on WestJet, Emirates flights may have been exposed to measles
Toronto public health officials have issued a warning to passengers who may have been exposed to the measles on several WestJet and Emirates Airlines flights in March. A measles exposure warning has been issued for people who flew on a number of WestJet flights and Emirates Airlines between March 19 and March 24. The Toronto Health Department issued the warning on Thursday, saying it was investigating three confirmed cases of the measles in the city.
