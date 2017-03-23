Commentary: The mind control crisis: ...

Commentary: The mind control crisis: How politicians are trampling on ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By D. Markie Spring A huge section of the St Vincent and the Grenadines population is brainwashed! For the past 16 years, in SVG's politics, many Vincentians have been indoctrinated into the 'red' cult, which engenders an impairment of autonomy among individuals an authentic proposition, which suggests that those who are branded by this spell are incapable of thinking independently. More so, this re-education has impeded the affiliations and beliefs of many people throughout SVG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seven Stars Resort in T&C (Jun '14) Jun '14 Joe 1
Turks and caicos not just tax haven; it's a hav... (Apr '11) Jul '13 Barry Williams 5
News Sun, sand and great food (Feb '12) Jun '13 antbasic 4
News Cuban refugees on hunger strike in Turks and Ca... (Mar '13) Apr '13 Don from Canada 4
Do you know God's name? (Apr '13) Apr '13 Pauline 1
muslim (Feb '13) Feb '13 hgfd 1
The Somerset on Grace Bay (Dec '10) Jan '13 mrogmann 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,828,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC