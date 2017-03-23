Commentary: The mind control crisis: How politicians are trampling on ...
By D. Markie Spring A huge section of the St Vincent and the Grenadines population is brainwashed! For the past 16 years, in SVG's politics, many Vincentians have been indoctrinated into the 'red' cult, which engenders an impairment of autonomy among individuals an authentic proposition, which suggests that those who are branded by this spell are incapable of thinking independently. More so, this re-education has impeded the affiliations and beliefs of many people throughout SVG.
